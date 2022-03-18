UAE markets weighed by financial, industrial stocks

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014

March 18 (Reuters) - UAE stock markets fell on Friday, pressured by industrial and banking companies, with Dubai's main index marking its second straight session of losses.

UAE stocks tracked global stock markets, which took a breather on Friday after several days of sizeable gains, as geo-political tensions arising from the Ukraine conflict kept investors on guard. read more

Meanwhile, oil prices extended gains on Friday at the end of a third volatile week of trade, as Brent crude futures rose 1% to $107.78 a barrel at 1003 GMT.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

In Dubai, the main share index (.DFMGI) fell 1.7%, ending its second session of losses in a row. Financial and industrial stocks were among the big losers.

Air Arabia (AIRA.DU) declined 6.5% and was the biggest drag to the index. Earlier this month, the carrier said it plans to continue to operate Russia flights as long as they are legal. read more

Financial Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) and Shuaa Capital dropped more than 5% each.

The blue-chip developer Emaar Development (EMAARDEV.DU) fell 2.8%. Earlier in the day, the board of Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) approved a plan to increase its shareholding in Emaar Development.

Abu Dhabi's index (.FTFADGI) ended flat on Friday, and posted a weekly gain of 0.6%.

"The Abu Dhabi stock market is seeing some corrections as investors price in the uncertainties on the oil markets," wrote Miguel Rodriguez, chief market analyst at CAPEX.com.

Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (ETISALAT.AD) gained 1.3% following its announcement to acquire a controlling stake in Starzplay Arabia.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB.AD) added 0.9% after shareholders approved an annual dividend of 31.11 fils per share.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.