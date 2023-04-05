UAE non-oil activity rebounds in March; new orders spur jobs growth-PMI















DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Non-oil business activity growth in the United Arab Emirates bounced back to the fastest pace in five months in March, a business survey showed on Wednesday, supported by new orders and the quickest jobs growth in almost seven years.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 55.9 in March from 54.3 in February, the highest reading since November, and remained well above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

While the output sub-index held steady, the new orders sub-index accelerated to 56.2 from 55.4 in February, supported by stronger demand and an increase in tourism.

"The latest PMI reading of 55.9 in March reflected concerted efforts by non-oil companies to boost their capacity levels in the face of strengthening demand conditions," David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said.

"Firms are still benefiting from relatively mild inflationary pressures, despite stronger market conditions and increased staffing demand driving a quicker rise in wages."

The employment sub-index rose to 52.6 in March, the briskest pace of growth since July 2016, as firms bolstered workforces to manage orders.

The central bank last month raised its 2024 economic growth forecast to 4.3%, compared with a projected 3.9% expansion this year, driven in part by non-oil exports and the real estate and construction sectors.

The outlook for non-oil business activity over the next year was in line with the general sentiment since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the survey showed.

