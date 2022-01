UAE prime minister approves Dubai budget for 2022-2024

A general view of the Burj Khalifa and the downtown skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 12, 2021. Picture taken June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

CAIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates prime minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved Dubai's budget for the fiscal years 2022-2024, with a total expenditure of 181 billion Emirati dirhams ($49 billion), Dubai's deputy ruler said in a tweet on Sunday.

The budget includes expenditure of 59.95 billion dirhams for 2022, the tweet said.

Reporting by Enas Alashray

