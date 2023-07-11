UAE raises 2030 emissions cut target to 40%, ministry says

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has updated its national climate pledge under the Paris Agreement to cut emissions by 40% by 2030, raising its target from 31%, the climate ministry said on Tuesday.

The plan is part of a third update of the UAE's second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), it said in a statement.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; writing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely

