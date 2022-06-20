UAE raises federal T-bonds worth 1.5 bln dirhms - state new agency

CAIRO, June 20 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has raised 1.5 billion dirhams ($408 million) in its second local currency-denominated bond auction, the state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

The sale of the two-year and three-year tranches, each at 750 million dirhams, attracted 9.7 billion dirhams in offers combined, it added. The auction was the second of several planned for this year.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Moataz Mohammed; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Gareth Jones

