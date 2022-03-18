UAE ready to support all efforts aimed at reaching peaceful solution to conflict in Ukraine, says UAE minister

The United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan speaks during a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

CAIRO, March 18 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is ready to support all efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call, Emirati state news agency (WAM) reported on Friday.

Sheikh Abdullah said there is a need to boost efforts to reach a ceasefire and intensify negotiations and dialogue between all parties to find a political solution to the crisis.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed;

