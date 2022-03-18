1 minute read
UAE ready to support all efforts aimed at reaching peaceful solution to conflict in Ukraine, says UAE minister
CAIRO, March 18 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is ready to support all efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call, Emirati state news agency (WAM) reported on Friday.
Sheikh Abdullah said there is a need to boost efforts to reach a ceasefire and intensify negotiations and dialogue between all parties to find a political solution to the crisis.
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed;
