Middle East

UAE rolls out Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 3-17

Signage of Sinopharm is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will start providing China's Sinopharm (1099.HK) COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 3-17, the UAE government said on Twitter on Monday.

It cited the health ministry as saying the decision comes after clinical trials and extensive evaluations, without providing any details. Authorities said in June the trial would monitor the immune response of 900 children. read more

The Gulf Arab state, which has among the world's highest immunisation rates, was already providing the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N) vaccine for children aged 12-15.

The health ministry said on Sunday that 78.95% of the UAE population of roughly 9 million had received one vaccine dose while 70.57% had been fully vaccinated.

The UAE, the region's tourism and trade hub, registered 1,519 new coronavirus infections on Sunday to take its total to 682,377 cases and 1,951 deaths. It does not provide a breakdown for each of its seven emirates.

It led Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine produced by China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm and has started manufacturing it under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42.

