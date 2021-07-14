Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UAE says agreement with OPEC+ on oil supply deal not yet reached

A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' energy minister said in a statement on Wednesday that an agreement had not been reached yet with OPEC+ regarding its position on an extension of an oil supply deal.

"Deliberations and consultations between concerned parties are ongoing," the statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters reported that the UAE and Saudi Arabia reached an compromise giving Abu Dhabi a new production baseline to allow the extension of the supply agreement until the end of 2022. read more

Reporting by Rania El Gamal, writing by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

