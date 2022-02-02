UAE says it destroyed 3 drones that penetrated its airspace on Wednesday

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The defence ministry in the United Arab Emirates said it intercepted and destroyed three hostile drones that penetrated the gulf country's airspace over unpopulated areas on the early morning of Wednesday.

The ministry added on Twitter that "it is ready to deal with any threats and is taking all necessary measures to protect the state and its territory".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Omar Fahmy Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.