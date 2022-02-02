Middle East1 minute read
UAE says it destroyed 3 drones that penetrated its airspace on Wednesday
Feb 2 (Reuters) - The defence ministry in the United Arab Emirates said it intercepted and destroyed three hostile drones that penetrated the gulf country's airspace over unpopulated areas on the early morning of Wednesday.
The ministry added on Twitter that "it is ready to deal with any threats and is taking all necessary measures to protect the state and its territory".
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Omar Fahmy Editing by Chris Reese
