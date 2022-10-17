UAE says it fully stands with Saudi Arabia to support energy stability, security















Oct 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday said it fully stands with Saudi Arabia in its efforts to support energy stability and security, UAE state news agency (WAM) reported, citing a foreign ministry statement.

UAE also added that it supports the Saudi foreign ministry's statement regarding the latest OPEC+ decision and rejects statements that push for politicising it, WAM said.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Mark Porter











