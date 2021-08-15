Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

UAE says working to facilitate evacuation of foreign diplomats from Afghanistan

U.S. Army Apache helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry on Sunday said it was working on facilitating the evacuation of foreign diplomatic staff from Afghanistan through airports in the Gulf Arab state.

That included diplomatic staff from the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Egypt, Australia and the European Union it said in a statement.

The UAE is a major international air transit hub.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alison Williams

