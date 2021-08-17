Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

UAE senior official says Taliban statements encouraging

CAIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A senior UAE official said on Tuesday the statements of the Taliban are "encouraging", in the first comment from the Gulf country since the fall of Kabul to the Islamist movement.

"Nations are not built with revenge, but through amnesty, through dialogue and tolerance," said Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE president.

"We hope that the Afghans will turn the pages of suffering in favor of peace and prosperity," he added on Twitter.

