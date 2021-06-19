Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UAE to suspend entry of travellers on flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia - WAM

An Emirati man wears a protective mask as he walks past buildings in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Nir Elias

CAIRO, June 19 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will suspend travellers from entering the country from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia on national and foreign flights from Monday, June 21, state news agency WAM said on Saturday.

WAM said the restrictions would also include transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights travelling to the UAE and bound for those countries.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

