Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

The United Arab Emirates has suspended all incoming flights from India due to a surge in coronavirus infections there, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Thursday.

Flights transiting through the UAE on the way to India will continue, NCEMA said on Twitter.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.