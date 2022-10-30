UAE targets clean projects at 50% of energy mix by 2050 -energy minister















CAIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates aims to increase clean projects' share of its energy mix to 50% by 2050, state news agency WAM cited its energy minister as saying on Sunday.

Suhail al-Mazrouei also said the Gulf state would start revising its energy strategy at the beginning of 2023 to align it with the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Yasmin Hussein; editing by John Stonestreet











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.