UAE vice president: non-oil trade at 1.58 trillion Dirhams in H1/22
CAIRO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates non-oil trade hit 1.58 trillion Dirhams in the first half of 2022, climbing by 17% from same period last year, the gulf country's vice president said on Monday in a tweet.
Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Moataz Mohamed; writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Toby Chopra
