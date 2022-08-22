UAE vice president: non-oil trade at 1.58 trillion Dirhams in H1/22

Buildings are seen at Sowwah Square on Marayah Island in Abu Dhabi's central business district May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Job

CAIRO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates non-oil trade hit 1.58 trillion Dirhams in the first half of 2022, climbing by 17% from same period last year, the gulf country's vice president said on Monday in a tweet.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Moataz Mohamed; writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Toby Chopra

