UAE will continue supporting global energy security, says president in first address

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - The president of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday the Gulf OPEC producer would continue to support global energy security as a main driver of global economic growth.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, in his first televised address to the nation since being named president in May to succeed his late brother, also said the UAE would extend a "hand of friendship" to all countries that share values of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Ghaida Ghantous; editing by David Evans

