UAE will remain oil and gas supplier as long as there is need - president

CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will remain a supplier of oil and gas for "as long as the world is in need", its president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Monday, speaking at the start of the COP27 summit in Egypt.

"The UAE is considered a responsible supplier of energy and it will continue playing this role for as long as the world is in need of oil and gas," he said.

Next year's COP28 summit, to be hosted in Dubai's Expo City, will include the "first evaluation of the implementation of the Paris Climate Accords", he said.

