UAE will work with OPEC+ to make sure energy market is stable, minister says
DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will work with OPEC+ to make sure the energy market is stable, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday at an industry event.
The UAE is trying to do its best and raise its capacity to 5 million barrels but that does not mean it plans to leave OPEC+ or do something unilaterally, he added.
Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Riham Alkoussa; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Christopher Cushing
