UAE will work with OPEC+ to make sure energy market is stable, minister says

United Arab Emirates' Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei attends a session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will work with OPEC+ to make sure the energy market is stable, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday at an industry event.

The UAE is trying to do its best and raise its capacity to 5 million barrels but that does not mean it plans to leave OPEC+ or do something unilaterally, he added.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Riham Alkoussa

