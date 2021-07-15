Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

UAE's Abu Dhabi announces partial lockdown effective July 19 -tweet

An Emirati man wears a protective mask as he walks past buildings in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Nir Elias/Pool/File Photo

CAIRO - July 15 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirate's Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced on Thursday a partial lockdown and new entry requirements in the emirate starting July 19, from midnight until 5 a.m., as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants, the media office reported in a tweet.

The Committee said: "National Sterilisation Programme in the Emirate has been launched ... the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services and the public must stay at home except for emergencies and getting essential supplies".

