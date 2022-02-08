UAE's Abu Dhabi Civil Defense extinguishes building fire, no injuries - state news agency

CAIRO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi Civil Defense teams put out a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building and the fire did not result in any injuries, the state news agency WAM reported early on Wednesday.

"The specialized teams put out the fire, evacuated the building as a precautionary measure and controlled the situation," WAM added.

Reporting by Enas Alashray and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Leslie Adler

