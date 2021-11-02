UAE's ADNOC maintains full crude supplies to Asia in January - sources

A general view of ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will maintain full supply of all crude grades to its term customers in Asia in January, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

It is the second consecutive month that the United Arab Emirates producer will be supplying full volumes to its customers. read more

Despite the rise in supplies, ICE Murban crude futures' premium to Dubai swaps jumped to an all-time high of $5.60 a barrel on Monday, up from an average of $3.45 a barrel last month. read more

The UAE is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) which will meet with its allies on Thursday to review its production policy. read more

Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.