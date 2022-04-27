UAE's Aldar Properties reports 26.5% Q1 profit jump

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Emirati developer Aldar Properties (ALDAR.AD) on Wednesday reported a 26.5% increase in first-quarter profit driven by record quarterly sales and the inclusion of the financial results of Egypt developer SODIC, in which it co-owns a majority share.

The company made 688 million dirhams ($187 million) in the quarter, up from 544 million a year earlier, it said.

Revenue was up 31.5% to 2.68 billion dirhams.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

