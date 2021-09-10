Skip to main content

Middle East

UAE's Barakah nuclear power starts second reactor, government says

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Barakah nuclear power station in the United Arab Emirates began operating its second reactor, the Abu Dhabi government media office said on Friday, after the first reactor started commercial operations in April.

When completed Barakah, which is being built by Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO), will have four reactors with total capacity of 5,600 megawatts (MW), equivalent to about 25% of the UAE's peak demand.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Edmund Blair

