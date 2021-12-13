Middle East
UAE's Experience Hub, Israel's Amsalem Tours sign agreement to boost tourism to Yas island - state news agency
1 minute read
DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' Experience Hub signed a strategic agreement deal on Monday with Israel's Amsalem Tours and Travel to boost tourism from Israel to Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, the Emirati state news agency said.
Reporting by Lina Najem; Writing by Lina Najem; editing by Philippa Fletcher
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.