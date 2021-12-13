Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Middle East

UAE's Experience Hub, Israel's Amsalem Tours sign agreement to boost tourism to Yas island - state news agency

1 minute read

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' Experience Hub signed a strategic agreement deal on Monday with Israel's Amsalem Tours and Travel to boost tourism from Israel to Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, the Emirati state news agency said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Lina Najem; Writing by Lina Najem; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters