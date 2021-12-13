UAE's Experience Hub, Israel's Amsalem Tours sign agreement to boost tourism to Yas island - state news agency

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' Experience Hub signed a strategic agreement deal on Monday with Israel's Amsalem Tours and Travel to boost tourism from Israel to Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, the Emirati state news agency said.

Reporting by Lina Najem

