UAE's flydubai cancels some flights to Russia until March 8

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft bearing the logo of flydubai is parked at a Boeing production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 11, 2019. REUTERS/David Ryder

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates carrier Flydubai has canceled flights to Krasnodar and Rostov-on-Don in Russia until March 8, its spokesperson said on Monday.

The Emirati carrier continues to operate flights from Dubai to eight other Russian destinations, including Moscow.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Writing by Shakeel Ahmad Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.