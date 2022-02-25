1 minute read
UAE's Foreign Minister, US' Blinken discuss Russian attack against Ukraine - U.S. State Dept website
DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Thursday via telephone about Russia's attack against Ukraine, the U.S. Department of State Website said.
The two sides discussed the importance of building "a strong international response to support Ukrainian sovereignty through the UN Security Council," the statement added.
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lina Najem Editing by Shri Navaratnam
