UAE's foreign trade volume grew 19% in first 9 months of 2022 - Dubai leader















DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' global trade grew by 19% in the first 9 months of 2022, Dubai's leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum tweeted on Wednesday.

The country's foreign trade volume is expected to reach 2.2 trillion dirhams ($599 billion) by the end of 2022, he added, compared to 1.9 trillion dirhams in 2021.

The UAE's non-oil foreign trade also grew by 18.9% in the first 9 months of 2022 year-on-year to reach 1.637 trillion dirhams, the minister of state for foreign trade Thani Al Zeyoudi tweeted on Wednesday.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

