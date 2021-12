CAIRO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund Mubadala has acquired a 1.9% stake in Russian petrochemical company Sibur, it said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The investment is Mubadala's largest in Russia, the company added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.