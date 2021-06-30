Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

UAE's Nawah and Framatome sign maintenance agreement - WAM

CAIRO, June 30 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ based Nawah Energy Company responsible for operating and maintaining UAE's Barakah nuclear power plants and French company Framatome have signed a maintenance and engineering services agreement, state news agency (WAM) said on Wednesday.

Framatome will provide needed maintenance, engineering, training, technical and operational support and fuel services to the Barakah plants that include four advanced APR1400 reactors.

Barakah's first nuclear power plant began commercial operations in April.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Alaa Swilam. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

