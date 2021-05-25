Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle EastUAE's NPCC wins $744 mln Abu Dhabi oilfield development contract

Abu Dhabi-headquartered National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) has been awarded a $744 million local oilfield development contract, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday, citing state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).

The engineering, procurement and construction contract is for the for the full field development of the Belbazem Offshore Block in Abu Dhabi, WAM said.

The contract awarded by Al Yasat Petroleum Operations Company, a joint venture between ADNOC and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

