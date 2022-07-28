UAE's top bank FAB cautious after flat second quarter profit

DUBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) (FAB.AD), the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, struck a cautious tone on the second half of the year on Thursday, as it reported broadly flat second quarter profit.

Gulf banks have been supported by high crude prices, which historically boost economic activity in the oil-rich region. But they are increasingly wary of a possible global economic downturn as central banks hike interest rates to fight inflation.

"Although the supportive regional economic backdrop and the diligent execution of our strategy represent significant tailwinds, we remain cautious in the context of heightened market volatility, persistently elevated global inflation and rapidly evolving monetary policy," James Burdett, group chief financial officer, said in a statement.

FAB made second quarter profit of 2.91 billion dirhams ($792 million), just under 1% higher than a year earlier. read more

Arqaam Capital and EFG Hermes had forecast profit of about 2.8 billion dirhams.

The result was down 43% on the first quarter, when FAB posted its highest ever quarterly net profit, helped by the sale of a majority stake in its payments business Magnati. read more

FAB said net profit was up 13% on a quarterly basis when excluding that sale.

The lender said first-half net profit, at 8 billion dirhams, was 50% above the first half of 2021, helped by a 3.1 billion dirhams net gain on the Magnati stake sale. FAB had reported a 2.8 billion dirhams net gain from Magnati in the first quarter.

Burdett said the second quarter saw double-digit growth in investment banking and corporate and commercial banking, "which is a strong result in the context of adverse global market conditions."

"This was helped by strong volumes, early benefits from rising interest rates, and healthy client activity in Global Markets consistent with our strategy to enhance cross-sell."

Operating expenses, up 10% in the quarter to 1.6 billion dirhams, rose due to "continued investments in franchise growth and transformation," he said.

The bank's non-performing loans ratio was at 3.6% in the quarter, down from 3.9% a year earlier and 3.8% in the first quarter. Its liquidity coverage ratio was 135%, up from 119% a year earlier.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by Mark Potter

