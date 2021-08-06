Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK condemns Iran's sentencing of British-Iranian national

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday condemned the sentencing of British-Iranian dual national Mehran Raouf, a foreign office spokesperson said.

Raouf was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on national security charges by an Iranian Revolutionary Court, lawyers said earlier this week. read more

"We strongly condemn the sentence given to Mehran Raoof (Raouf). We continue to do all we can to support Mehran and his family, and continue to raise his case at the most senior levels," the spokesperson said in a statement.

