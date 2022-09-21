UK 'extremely concerned' at reports of mistreatment of Iranian woman

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A man views a newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police" in Tehran, Iran September 18, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain is extremely concerned at reports of serious mistreatment by Iranian security forces of a 22-year-old woman whose death last week has sparked unrest in the country, British foreign office minister Tariq Ahmad said on Wednesday. read more

"We urge the Iranian government to investigate the circumstances of her death with rigour and transparency, and to hold to account anyone responsible," Ahmad said.

"We call on Iran to respect the right to peaceful assembly, to exercise restraint and to release unfairly detained protesters."

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James

