UK: Iran sanctions target those responsible for human rights violations

British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs?James?Cleverly is seen during a bilateral meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (not pictured) at a G-7 foreign ministers meeting in Muenster, Germany November 3, 2022. Rolf Vennenbernd/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Monday a new round of sanctions on Iranian officials was focussed on those responsible for "heinous human rights violations".

"Together with our partners, we have sent a clear message to the Iranian regime - the violent crackdown on protests must stop and freedom of expression must be respected," Cleverly said in a statement.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Muvija M

