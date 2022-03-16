UK looking at ways to pay historic Iranian debt, foreign secretary says

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss attends the Commonwealth Day service ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain March 14, 2022. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Britain is looking at ways to pay a historic 400 million pound ($522 million) debt to Iran, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday, adding that she would not say if it had been settled already.

Iranian state media reported in 2021 that unidentified Iranian officials had said the British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be freed once the debt was paid.

"We've made it a priority to pay the debt that we do owe Iran and we have been seeking ways to pay it," she told Sky News. She added that there was a British team in Iran.

($1 = 0.7662 pounds)

Reporting by William James; writing by Kate Holton; Editing by Andrew Heavens

