UK PM Johnson criticises new jail sentence for British-Iranian aid worker

Reuters
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe should not have to spend any more time in jail in Iran, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday after she was given a new one-year jail term. read more

"I don't think it's right at all that Nazanin should be sentenced to any more time in jail," Johnson told reporters. He added that Britain was working with the United States on the issue of jailed dual-nationals in Iran.

