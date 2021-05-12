Skip to main content

Middle EastUK PM Johnson deeply concerned about situation in Israel, Gaza

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was deeply concerned about the current hostilities in Israel and Gaza, reaffirming Britain's support for a two-state solution.

"I'm deeply concerned by what we're seeing," Johnson told parliament. "We all want to see urgent de-escalation by both sides. The position of this government is ... we continue to believe that a two-state solution is the best way forward."

