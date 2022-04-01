UK PM Johnson says Yemen truce 'a window of opportunity' for peace

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday welcomed the agreement of a nationwide truce in Yemen. read more

"We now have a window of opportunity to finally secure peace and end the humanitarian suffering – I urge all parties to work towards a lasting political solution," he said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.