UK PM Johnson says Yemen truce 'a window of opportunity' for peace

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday welcomed the agreement of a nationwide truce in Yemen. read more

"We now have a window of opportunity to finally secure peace and end the humanitarian suffering – I urge all parties to work towards a lasting political solution," he said on Twitter.

Reporting by William James Editing by Chris Reese

