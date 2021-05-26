Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain's Foreign Minister Dominic Raab looks on during his interview with Reuters in Jerusalem May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday he reiterated Britain's commitment to a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

"Reiterated the (UK's) commitment to a two-state solution, the importance of a stronger nuclear deal with Iran & our commitment to Israel's security in my meeting with @Gabi_Ashkenazi," Raab said on Twitter.

"Vital we make progress towards a more positive future for Israelis and Palestinians."

