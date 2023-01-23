UK sanctions Iranian officials for 'brutal repression' of its people

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly takes part in conversation on key foreign policy priorities for the United Kingdom during an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2023.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain announced a fresh round of sanctions on Iranian officials on Monday, condemning the violence the country's authorities are inflicting on its people, including the execution of dual British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari.

"Those sanctioned today, from the judicial figures using the death penalty for political ends to the thugs beating protestors on the streets, are at the heart of the regime's brutal repression of the Iranian people," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

