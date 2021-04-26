A British-Iranian aid worker, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for a photo after she was released from house arrest in Tehran, Iran March 7, 2021. She appeared in court on Sunday on a new charge. Zaghari family/WANA/Handout via REUTERS

British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Monday criticised a one-year jail sentence given in Iran to British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. read more "This is a totally inhumane and wholly unjustified decision," Raab said in a statement. “We continue to call on Iran to release Nazanin immediately so she can return to her family in the UK.” Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.