Middle EastUK says jail term for British-Iranian aid worker inhumane and unjustified
1 minute read
British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Monday criticised a one-year jail sentence given in Iran to British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. read more
"This is a totally inhumane and wholly unjustified decision," Raab said in a statement. “We continue to call on Iran to release Nazanin immediately so she can return to her family in the UK.”
