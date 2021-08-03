UK 'urgently investigating' incident with vessel off UAE coast - foreign ministry

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign ministry is "urgently investigating" an incident on a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, a spokesperson said on Tuesday after Britain's maritime trade agency reported a "potential hijack".

"We are urgently investigating an incident on a vessel off the UAE coast," the spokesperson said in a statement.

