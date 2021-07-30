Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UKMTO says vessel attacked off Oman coast

DUBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - A vessel was attacked off the Omani coast, in the Arabian Sea, on Thursday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday.

The vessel was located about 152 nautical miles (280 km) northeast of the Omani port of Duqm when the incident happened, the agency, which provides maritime security information, said in an email, adding that it was not an act of piracy.

The agency, which had said in an advisory notice on Thursday it was an investigating an incident, gave no more details on the type of vessel, any cargo or to whom it belongs.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alex Richardson and Alison Williams

