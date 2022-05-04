Ukraine's Zelenskiy spoke to Israeli PM about 'scandalous' Russian remarks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives for a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 30, 2022. Picture taken April 30, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

May 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and discussed the "scandalous and completely unacceptable remarks" by Russia's foreign minister about Hitler.

In an early morning video address, Zelenskiy said the comments by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had outraged the entire world. In an interview on Sunday, Lavrov said the Nazi dictator had had Jewish origins. read more

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ron Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler

