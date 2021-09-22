Skip to main content

Middle East

UK's Truss urges Iran to return to nuclear deal negotiations in Vienna -UK government spokesman

1 minute read
1/2

Britain's recently appointed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leaves Downing Street after the cabinet meeting, in London, Britain September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Sept 22 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Lizz Truss held her first meeting with Iran's foreign minister and urged Iran to return rapidly to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations in Vienna with a view to all sides coming back into compliance and reducing tensions over Iran's nuclear programme, a UK government spokesman said on Wednesday.

UK's Truss and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held their meeting to discuss bilateral, nuclear and regional issues, the spokesman added.

Reporting by William James in London and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

