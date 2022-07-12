U.N. aid to Syria from Turkey extended until January

The Security Council chamber is seen from behind the council president's chair at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, September 18, 2015 REUTERS/Mike Segar//File Photo

UNITED NATIONS, July 12 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council voted on Tuesday to allow U.N. aid deliveries to continue until Jan. 10 to some 4 million people in northwest Syria from Turkey, reaching a deal on its third attempt after the mandate for the operation expired.

The United States, Britain and France abstained from the vote because they wanted to extend the long-running humanitarian aid operation for one year. Russia vetoed that move in a vote on Friday and then failed in its own push for a six-month renewal. The mandate for the aid operation expired on Sunday.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Gallagher

