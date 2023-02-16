UN appeals for $1 bln to help Turkey earthquake victims

United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths gestures as he stands near damaged buildings, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria February 13, 2023. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The United Nations on Thursday appealed for more than $1 billion to help more than 5 million people in Turkey over the next three months following the devastating earthquake this month that has killed more than 36,000 people in the country's south.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths, who visited Turkey last week, said the people have "experienced unspeakable heartache," adding: "We must stand with them in their darkest hour and ensure they receive the support they need."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Rami Ayyub

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

