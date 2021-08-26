U.N. chief calls on Lebanon leaders to form effective government

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference before a meeting with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern on Thursday about the deteriorating socio-economic situation in Lebanon and called on all "political leaders to urgently form an effective government of national unity," his spokesman said.

This is needed to "bring immediate relief, justice and accountability ... and drive an ambitious and meaningful course for reform to restore access to basic services, restore stability, promote sustainable development and inspire hope for a better future," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

A two-year-long financial meltdown hit a crunch point in Lebanon this month as fuel shortages paralysed much of the country, sparking chaos and numerous security incidents.

The crisis has sunk the currency by more than 90%, forced more than half of Lebanese into poverty and frozen depositors out of their accounts. The World Bank has called it one of the sharpest depressions in modern times.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

