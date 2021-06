Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres looks on during a news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 23, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

UNITED NATIONS, June 23 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the Security Council on Wednesday to renew a cross-border aid operation into Syria for another year, warning a failure by the 15-member body to do so "would have devastating consequences." Reporting by Michelle Nichols